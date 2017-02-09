Thursday, February 9, 2017
Endymion space-saving: Feb. 9, 2017
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 5:47 PM
click to enlarge
X marks the blot:
The prime Endymion-watching real estate on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City is going fast, thanks to industrious taggers with red, orange, yellow, blue and white spray paint. The parade is still more than two weeks away, yet Endymiongoers have marked off large swaths of public ground for their own viewing pleasure.
Herewith, an update. As the date gets closer, we'll be out there every day documenting who owns what.
Tags: Mardi Gras 2017, Mardi Gras, Krewe of Endymion, Orleans Avenue, Mid-City, Image