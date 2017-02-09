Roy Ayers and Michael Franks to perform at Treme Crab Festival

click to enlarge
Dave Crawford performs at Jazz in the Park March 30.
Jazz stars Roy Ayers and Michael Franks headline Treme Crab Festival Match 31. The festival is presented by People United for Armstrong Park
and is part of its spring Jazz in the Park concert series.
Ayers is a vibraphonist who moved from jazz to jazz-funk and neo soul. Franks is a singer-songwriter who has worked with jazz and pop artists from Diana Krall and Kurt Elling to Lyle Lovett and Patti LaBelle. Tickets for the show are $25-$100
, and proceeds benefit Covenant House Sleep Out campaign to fight youth homelessness.
The festival's free Thursday, March 30, event in Armstrong Park features Davell Crawford and Spoadie and Big Shots. Free concerts resume Saturday, April 1, with Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, Caesar Brothers Funkbox featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo, and Bad of Donuts. The Sunday, April 2, lineup includes Rebirth Brass Band, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Little Freddie King, Treme Brass Band and Kid Merv and All that Jazz. The festival also features food from local restaurants and food trucks.
The rest of the spring concert series has not been announced.