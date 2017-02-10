Lafayette's Festival International reveals 2017 lineup

click to enlarge
COURTESY GIVERS
GIVERS performs at 2017's Festival International de Louisiane with Tom Tom Club and others.
The 31st annual Festival International de Louisiane
returns to downtown Lafayette April 26-30. The festival's lineup spans a broad range of Louisiana artists and their international counterparts, sometimes at the same time — this year, Lafayette's GIVERS
performs with Tom Tom Club, Mokoomba
and Dickie Landry
. Also on the bill are Balkan Beat Box, Red Baraat, Dengue Fever
and dozens others.
GIVERS latest album is 2015's New Kingdom
, its first following the 2011 breakthrough In Light
. Joining the band at this year's festival is Tom Tom Club, the "Genius of Love" outfit founded by Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of Talking Heads, and Zimbabwe's Mokoomba and Louisiana legend Dickie Landry, a genre-spanning performance that typifies the festival's collaborative spirit.
The full lineup is below.
Balkan Beat Box
Ginkgoa
Mokoomba
GIVERS with Special Guests Tom Tom Club, Mokoomba, & Dickie Landry
GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai
Ceux Qui Marchent Debout Marc Broussard
Red Baraat
Las Cafeteras
Lakou Mizik
Buckwheat Zydeco Tribute: Ils Sont Partis Band feat. Sir Reg
Dengue Fever
Delhi 2 Dublin
Debajo Del Agua
Falu
Bonerama
LUS Fiber Presents: Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings feat. GG Shinn, Johnnie Allan and others
Hulin Corey Harris Band
Les Respectables
Les Deuxluxes
Belzébuth
Sirius Plan
Flow Tribe
Cy
Zachary Richard presents: Les Étoiles de l'immersion
Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band
Debauche Russian Mafia Band
Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
Ray Boudreaux Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: The Band Courtbouillion
Valcour Records Presents: Bonsoir, Catin (L'aurore)
Sola Violins Presents: International Fiddle Summit feat. David Greely & Guests
The Viatones Karnival Kreyol feat. Cedric Watson
Sequoia Crosswhite
Brother Dege
The Revelers Conga Los Hoyos
Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs
Michel Joseph Band
Dwight J. Roy Mike Dean Band
Shrugs
Durwood
Harris Family Band
¡Arriba, Arriba! Soul Express Brass Band
Celtic Bayou Festival Presents: Celjun
Amelia and Sophie Powell
ASArts Night Band
Progressive Inspirational Choir Festivals Acadiens et Crèoles Presents: Le Diab de la Louisiane avec Plaquemine Brûlée
L.J. Alleman Guitar Ensemble
Les Bambins de Myrtle Place
Lafayette High String Ensemble
Coeur des Cordes Paul Breaux World Language Singers