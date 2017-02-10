Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Music & Nightlife

Music Box announces 2017 spring season performances

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Bitchin' Bajas perform March 24-25. - COURTESY DRAG CITY
  • COURTESY DRAG CITY
  • Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Bitchin' Bajas perform March 24-25.

The Music Box Village debuted its new, permanent home last year, revealing a forest-like venue and performance space with a stage made up of music-making "houses" sculpted at its adjoining warehouse on the Mississippi River. Artists and musicians incorporate sounds from the village into their performance.

To kick off the Music Box Village's spring 2017 season, New Orleans soul and R&B outfit Tank and the Bangas returns to the village with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired set. The band performs 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy — singer-songwriter Will Oldham — teamed up with spaced-out drone band Bitchin' Bajas for 2016's meditative, improv-heavy Epic Jammers and Fortunate Little Ditties (Drag City). Seemingly a perfect fit for the Music Box and its arrangements, Oldham and the band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation