Music Box announces 2017 spring season performances

To kick off the Music Box Village's spring 2017 season, New Orleans soul and R&B outfit Tank and the Bangas returns to the village with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired set. The band performs 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Bonnie "Prince" Billy — singer-songwriter Will Oldham — teamed up with spaced-out drone band Bitchin' Bajas for 2016's meditative, improv-heavy Epic Jammers and Fortunate Little Ditties (Drag City). Seemingly a perfect fit for the Music Box and its arrangements, Oldham and the band will perform at6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.