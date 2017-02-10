Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Economy / New Orleans City Council / News & Politics / Women in Louisiana

New Orleans City Council votes to establish Equal Pay Advisory Committee

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge New Orleans City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.
  • New Orleans City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.

At a meeting held Feb. 9, the New Orleans City Council unanimously voted to create a new committee to provide the council with expertise on matters of pay equity and wage discrimination. It's part of a broader campaign by the Council and city officials to combat the dismal state of pay equity in Louisiana, where women make as little as 48 cents on the dollar to men's earnings.

The ordinance establishing the committee describes the damaging cumulative effects of pay discrimination on women. Over a lifetime, lower wages mean women are less likely to be able to invest in continuing education to improve employment prospects. It's also harder to purchase a home, inhibiting wealth-building, and to plan for retirement.

"Job creation and economic opportunity are critical issues for women, many of whom struggle with economic insecurity and wage discrimination throughout their lives," the ordinance said. "Pay equity is not just a matter of fairness but the key to mothers and families making ends meet."

The committee, which was proposed last month by District D Councilman Jared Brossett and District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, will include representatives appointed by councilmembers, as well as delegates from the Office of Workforce Development and the Civil Service Department.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kat Stromquist

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation