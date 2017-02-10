Paradigm Gardens kicks off spring concert series March 7

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY PARADIGM GARDENS
-
Paradigm Gardens launches a six-part spring concert series March 7.
Central City's Paradigm Gardens
kicks off a spring concert series March 7. The urban farm and events venue announced the music and chef lineup for the six-part series, which includes the farm’s partner restaurants Patois, Coquette and Primitivo.
Joel Hitchcock and Jimmy Seely run the quarter-acre farm at the corner of South Rampart and Clio streets. It features a goat pen, quail coop, bee hives and fruits and vegetable gardens. The space is anchored by a wood-burning brick oven, which visiting chefs use to prepare food. There also is a stage for musical performances.
The March 7 event includes raw oysters courtesy of Two Girls one Shuck, food from Patois, Boucherie and Angeline, drinks from Courtyard Brewery and Cathead Vodka and jazz and blues quartet Sonic Harvest.
Guests also can bring their own alcohol. Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase on Paradigms Gardens’ website here.
The spring concert and restaurant lineup is:
March 21
Coquette, Peche, Cafe Henri
Zac Maras Band
April 4
Primitivo, Toups South, Carrollton Market
Mikayla Braun Quartet
April 18
Patois, Frank Brigtsen, NOCCA
Maggie Belle Band
May 2
Coquette, Susan Spicer, Coutelier NOLA, Adolfo Garcia
Little Maker
May 16
Primitivo, Kenton’s, Ancora
Geovane Santos Quartet