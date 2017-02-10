Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Music & Nightlife / Events & Festivals / Parades / Second Lines & Brass Bands

Second line Sunday: CTC Steppers parade

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:45 PM

CTC Steppers


The Original C.T.C. Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Club

February 12, 2017 12-4pm


featuring

C.T.C 'Queen Nikita'

Big 9 2016 King Charlie Tenner’

Mz. Big Shot ‘HoneyBee'

C.T.C. Diva Ariana Hall ‘Red #9’

R.I.P. Greg ‘Geezy’ Kagler


(route details below!)


START @ 2518 Saint Claude Ave. "Studio 11 & Barber Kingz" proceed down St. Claude to

STOP @ 4300 St. Claude Ave. "Stallings Gym." Continue down St. Claude to C.T.C. (cross the canal). Proceed down St. Claude to Lizardi St. Right on Lizardi to

STOP @ 5200 Lizardi St. "Mercede's Place." Turn right on Burgundy St. Continue on Burgundy to Forstall St. Turn right on Forstall. Continue on Forstall St. to

STOP @ 1521 Forstall St. "Leroy & Toni B House." Turn right on Claiborne Ave. Proceed down Claiborne to Tupelo St. Turn right on Tupelo to

STOP @ 1426 Tupelo St. "Fat House." Proceed on Tupelo to St. Claude Ave. Turn right on St. Claude. Continue up St. Claude to

DISBAND @ 5119 St. Claude Ave. "Mickie Bees Lounge"

Special thanks to LLOR, Hennessy Boyz, Norman Dixon Foundation, NOPD, and Mr. Tee. Please leave your TROUBLES, GUNS, AND ATTITUDES @ home!!!!!!!


Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.


