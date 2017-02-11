Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Louisiana International Film Festival issues call for entries

Posted By on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 1:05 PM

Anne Fontaine’s The Innocents had its regional debut at LIFF 2016
The Louisiana International Film Festival (LIFF) has issued an open call for entries for it 2017 Festival, to be held April 20 to 23 at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe theater in Baton Rouge. There are five categories for short and feature-length films. Narrative and documentary features must be between 50 and 145 minutes in length, and the guidelines state that "films with equality, cvil-rights, music and environmental themes" will receive "special programming consideration." More info and submission forms are available here.

