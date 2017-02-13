Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

Mardi Gras / WTF?

Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge Too bad this tree on Orleans Avenue isn't a Confederate monument on public land; it might get protected from vandalism. - KEVIN ALLMAN
Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue, using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done without anyone marking up the Elysian Fields neutral ground.)

On Orleans, however, New Orleans Police Department barricades have been erected, TIM and ED and FRED J have their spots all locked up — and Endymion still is 12 days off.

Behold:

