Monday, February 13, 2017
Endymion space-saving: New battle lines are drawn on Orleans Avenue
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:49 PM
click to enlarge
-
KEVIN ALLMAN
-
Too bad this tree on Orleans Avenue isn't a Confederate monument on public land; it might get protected from vandalism.
Endymion-goers were busy again this weekend on Orleans Avenue, using ever more bold spray paint to mark their territories for the Krewe of Endymion's annual roll. (Somehow Krewe du Vieux managed to get it done
without anyone marking up the Elysian Fields neutral ground.)
On Orleans, however, New Orleans Police Department barricades have been erected, TIM
and ED
and FRED J
have their spots all locked up — and Endymion still is 12 days off
.
Behold:
Tags: Endymion, spray paint, Orleans Avenue, Mardi Gras 2017, Mardi Gras, Carnival, Image