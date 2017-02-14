Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:53 AM

Former mayor Marc Morial.
Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration."

Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation. According to a release announcing the event, they'll discuss the merits of capitalism and its effect on "vulnerable populations," including people of color. The event is part of Amistad Research Center's "Conversations in Color" series, which recently featured New York Times columnist Charles Blow.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lavin-Bernick Center's Kendall Cram Lecture Hall. Admission is free, but participants should register online.

