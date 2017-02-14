Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Former mayor Marc Morial talks race and inequality at Tulane Feb. 16
Posted
By Kat Stromquist
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:53 AM
click to enlarge
-
Former mayor Marc Morial.
Former New Orleans mayor and National Urban League
president Marc Morial appears at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center later this week to discuss "The Future of Race and Economics: Income Equality, Health Care and Affordable Housing Under the New Administration."
Noted economist and writer Dr. Julianne Malveaux will facilitate the conversation. According to a release announcing the event, they'll discuss the merits of capitalism and its effect on "vulnerable populations," including people of color. The event is part of Amistad Research Center's "Conversations in Color" series, which recently featured New York Times
columnist Charles Blow.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lavin-Bernick Center's Kendall Cram Lecture Hall. Admission is free, but participants should register online
.
Tags: black history month, lectures, social justice, activism, intersectionality, economics, progressivism, affordable housing, free stuff to do, Image