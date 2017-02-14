Miel Brewery announces plans to open in 2017

click to enlarge
Nora McGunnigle
Miel Brewery founders Janice Montoya and Alex Peyroux in front of the Irish Channel warehouse that will be converted into a brewery and taproom.
Alex Peyroux and Janice Montoya will open Miel Brewery
near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Sixth streets in the Irish Channel.
Peyroux's ancestors came to New Orleans from France in 1740. The family of his business partner, Janice Montoya, came to New Orleans from Spain. “Miel” means honey in French and Spanish, and the name draws on their heritage and ties to the city’s history. The honey also refers to Peyroux’s family of beekeepers on the Northshore. Miel will use honey as a brewing ingredient at the microbrewery and taproom.
Although honey will be used in fermentation, Miel will not be making mead, which is classified as wine. Peyroux says he will explore the honey-focused “braggot” beer style. His plan is to make a wide and constantly changing variety of small-batch beers to serve in the taproom.
Both Peyroux and Montoya hail from the Northshore. Peyroux studied brewing at the Siebel Institute of Technology and has worked in Alaska and Boston, as well as Abita Springs. The couple recently returned from Boston, where Peyroux worked in the barrel-aging cellar as well as the quality control lab at Harpoon Brewery. In the cellar, he was given creative license to craft small batch beers. In the onsite lab, he was responsible for sensory analysis to ensure product consistency.
At Miel, Peyroux will focus on small-batch, experimental beers. The beer will be available only at the brewery, and Peyroux says customers won’t see the same beer twice. He says he'll brew everything from hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sour beers to light, easy-drinking cream ales.
Miel will have a 10-barrel brewing system and ferment beer in four 10-barrel tanks. Peyroux and Montoya will host food trucks at the brewery and serve nitro coffee on tap. Beer will be available to go in 64-ounce growler jugs, 32-ounce crowler cans and six packs. They hope to open Miel by the end of the year.