New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season

Nora McGunnigle
The Avenue Pub offers a good vantage point to watch parades on St. Charles Avenue.
New Orleans' official Carnival parade season begins Friday, and here are some beer events to keep in mind as the revelry starts.
Thursday, Feb. 16
• Chef Nathanial Zimet and the team behind Boucherie and Bourree are teaming up with area breweries for “Brewed Here, Cooked Here,” a food and beer pairing dinner at the restaurant’s private event space, Jeannette (8115 Jeannette St.). The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and costs $75.
The six-course meal begins with a toast of Southern Prohibition's new Dark Saison. Courses include fried duck tenders with curried duck Bolognese and gardiniere served with Great Raft Brewing Grace & Grit double IPA; and roasted kale with aged cheddar, toasted walnut oil, pine nuts, garlic buttered breadcrumbs, and kumquat agrodolce served with Parish Brewery’s Envie Pale Ale.
Other beers include Second Line’s Alryte Alryte Alryte imperial rye IPA, NOLA Brewing Company’s Piety cherry sour, and Gnarly Barley’s Korova Milk Porter. There is more information at the event’s web page
.
• Courtyard Brewery
(1020 Erato St.) rolls out the newest iteration of its single-hopped double IPA, Preach! with Citra hops, as well as its first triple IPA, called You Already Know, which has been triple dryhopped with five pounds per barrel of Simcoe and Mosaic hops. These beers won’t last long, so get there as close to 4 p.m. as possible to give them a try.
Friday, Feb. 17
• Parades begin with the Krewe of Oshun at 6 p.m. and Cleopatra following at 6:30 p.m. NOLA Brewing
is on Tchoupitoulas Street, and the floats pass the brewery in the afternoon to lineup in Uptown. The weekly brewery tour (which includes free beer) should finish by the time the tour and free beer is done. Patrons can get McClure’s boiled crawfish and sit on the second-story patio and wait for the floats to pass.
Saturday, Feb. 18
• The balcony of The Avenue Pub
(1732 St Charles Ave., 504-586-9243) is a good vantage point to watch parades. “Tart-i-Gras” is a special event featuring NOLA Brewing’s hard-to-find sour beers, such as Desire raspberry sour ale, Piety cherry sour ale, Passion Pit cucumber melon sour ale and dry hopped Lowerline. NOLA’s two Mardi Gras seasonal beers, Muses Belgian pale ale and Flambeau Red hoppy ale also be available. The fun starts at noon, and the Krewe of Pontchartrain starts at 1 p.m., followed by Choctaw and Freret.
Sunday, February 19
• The Avenue Pub hosts another Shreveport’s Great Raft Brewing and Washington D.C.’s Bluejacket Brewery, which made a collaboration beer, It's Me, Not You, a pale ale made with Citra and El Dorado hops. Other Bluejacket beers available for the event include: the brewery’s flagship Galaxy dry-hopped Kolsch Forbidden Plane; Mexican Radio Stout with ancho chilies, vanilla, cinnamon and cacao nibs; and Full Fathom Five Imperial IPA with Galaxy and Citra hops. Great Raft will debut the third batch of its sour beer, You Me, and Everyone We Know, which was entirely foudre fermented. In addition, the second batch of its Farmhouse Slang farmhouse ale and an El Dorado/Tettnanger dryhopped Southern Drawl pale lager will be on tap. The event begins at 11 a.m.
Thursday, February 23
• Urban South
Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) also has a front row view of the path to parade lineups. Thursday night features the parades of Knights of Babylon, Knights of Chaos, and the Krewe of Muses. The brewery will have boiled crawfish beginning at 4 p.m.
Saturday, February 25
• On Saturday, Endymion draws parade viewers to Mid City. Not far from the route, Second Line Brewing
(433 N Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979) will be set up with extra port-a-lets, beer and Saigon Slim’s food truck
Monday, February 27
• Courtyard Brewery has a chili cookout starting at 1 p.m. on Lundi Gras. It costs $25 for amateurs to enter the contest, and all proceeds go to The Ozanam Inn. Judging starts at 3 p.m., and there are awards for best chili, most creative chili and "Worst Ever." The Krewe of Proteus parade begins at 5:15 p.m. and is followed by the Krewe of Orpheus.