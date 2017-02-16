Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Mardi Gras / NOPD

"Adopt-a-Cop" returns for Mardi Gras season

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:46 PM

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is once again asking the public to show appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement who work long hours to keep parade-goers safe.

The NOPJF’S annual “Adopt-A-Cop” program solicits donations, starting at $10, to provide meals, snacks and beverages to cops working the city’s parade routes. Businesses are encouraged to donate more by becoming sponsors. Donations can be made online at nopjf.org/adopt-a-cop. Other area law enforcement agencies that work with NOPD during Mardi Gras also benefit from the program.

Comments

