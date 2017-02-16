Pizza Nola's 'Grasnado' broadcasts parades online beginning Feb. 17

click to enlarge
INFROGMATION/WIKICOMMONS
Pizza Nola will host live broadcasts of select Uptown Mardi Gras parades starting Feb. 17 to benefit the victims of the recent tornado in New Orleans East.
Lakeview pizza hub Pizza Nola
(141 W. Harrison Ave., 504-872-0731) will broadcast some Uptown Mardi Gras parades on its Facebook Live page starting Feb. 17. Owner Will Samuels, Cait Gladow and Carolyn Scofield will host and invite guests to appear on the broadcasts.
The feed also will include links to charities providing assistance to victims of the recent tornado in New Orleans east, Samuels says.
“‘Grasnado’ originally was designed to be a fun informal multicamera broadcast to show viewers the sights and sounds of Carnival through local eyes,” said Pizza Nola co-owner Will Samuels. “After the events of the tornado that recently devastated homes in New Orleans East we decided to add a fundraising component in support of those who need assistance.”
Viewers can watch the broadcasts via the restaurant’s Facebook
Live feed, which will feature prompts and links to local charities that are helping the victims of the Feb. 7. Those charities include Second Harvest Food Bank, Greater New Orleans Foundation
and United Saints.
Parade footage will be taken from the Best Western Plus on St. Charles Avenue next to Superior Grill, near the corner of Antonine Street and also feature an Endymion feed at a home near Carrollton and Orleans Avenue. Cait Gladow and Carolyn Scofield, among other guests, will co-host the broadcasts with Samuels.
“One of the goals of our broadcasts is to present a unique picture of the many aspects of Carnival including learning about Mardi Gras Indians, Carnival Balls, costuming, sub-krewes, food and drink, collectibles, and behind-the-scenes of a Mardi Gras parade,” Samuels said.
For more information, visit Pizza Nola’s Facebook page here.