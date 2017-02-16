Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Mardi Gras

Rex Duke's Mardi Gras parade bingo: Get your free cards and play along

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM

The first big weekend of Mardi Gras parades starts Friday night, and Gambit's Rex Duke has something for you to do while waiting for the first float to pass: play Mardi Gras Bingo.

Download the attached PDFs (each card is different) and print them out (or tear them out of this Sunday's edition of Gambit). Then take them to the parade route and see who is first to call "Bingo!" having captured many of these familiar sights on the parade route.

See you in the streets ...

Bingo-4.pdf Bingo-3.pdf Bingo-2.pdf Bingo-1.pdf

