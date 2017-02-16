State Sen. Troy Brown resigns; Senate was set to vote on expulsion Monday

click to enlarge
State Sen. Troy Brown, announcing his resignation this afternoon.
State Sen. Troy Brown, under fire from colleagues and constituents over two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, abruptly resigned his office this afternoon — four days before the full Senate was set to vote on his expulsion or suspension.
"It is readily apparent to me that a fair and impartial hearing before my peers will never transpire," Brown said, adding that the Senate "tore down the very fabric of our government" by holding expulsion hearings based on misdemeanor charges.
In the last 15 months, Brown, D-Napoleonville, pleaded no contest to charges involving physical abuse of his wife and another woman described as a "side friend" during two separate incidents. Until today, Brown had vowed to stay in office, despite an expulsion resolution drafted by State Sens. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, and Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell. State Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, offered a softer measure that would see Brown suspended for six weeks. Brown’s attorney, Jill Craft, went to the 19th Judicial District Court seeking to block the Senate from disciplining him.
"I think my actions warrant a punishment, but the punishment should be commensurate to what occurred," Brown said.
He concluded the conference by thanking Colomb (who was at his side) and thanking his wife as well. "We are fine," he said. "We are fine
."