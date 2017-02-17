Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Feast your eyes (and your stomach?) on the "All-Star Weekend King Cake Burger"

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:26 PM

Gambit basketball guy (and professional Pelicans-opposing-team-irritant) Chris Trew is covering the All-Star Weekend festivities, including the special dishes being put together by Centerplate for the weekend.

He got this photo of something called the "All-Star Weekend King Cake Burger":

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-17_at_1.23.09_pm.png

It seems to be a "variant" of the king cake burger from the food truck Food Drunk. Darren Rovell of ESPN posted another photo of the concoction, which costs $12.50 and comes with "chipotle spread" to go with that delicious sugar.

Simple question: Would you eat it?

