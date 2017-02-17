Friday, February 17, 2017
Feast your eyes (and your stomach?) on the "All-Star Weekend King Cake Burger"
By Kevin Allman
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:26 PM
Gambit
basketball guy (and professional Pelicans-opposing-team-irritant
) Chris Trew
is covering the All-Star Weekend festivities, including the special dishes being put together by Centerplate for the weekend.
He got this photo of something called the "All-Star Weekend King Cake Burger":
It seems to be a "variant" of the king cake burger from the food truck Food Drunk
. Darren Rovell of ESPN posted another photo of the concoction
, which costs $12.50 and comes with "chipotle spread" to go with that delicious sugar.
Simple question: Would you eat it?
Tags: NBA All-Star Weekend, king cake burger, Image