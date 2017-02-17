Friday, February 17, 2017
Christian Scott returns with "The Reckoning"
Posted
By Alex Woodward
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM
click to enlarge
Trumpeter and composer Christian Scott
releases Ruler Rebel
, his follow up to 2015's masterful Stretch Music
, in March. The album is the first in his Centennial Trilogy, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first jazz recordings while serving as a meditation on the past century's social and political realities, from mass incarceration and the prison-industrial complex to xenophobia, climate change, gender equality and the rise of neofascism "and the return of the Demagogue."
Ruler Rebel
combines his jazz-informed "stretch" music with his ongoing experiments in trap while rooting in West African and "New Orleanian Afro-Native American" sounds. Listen to the somber instrumental "The Reckoning" below.
This weekend, Scott — a New Orleans native and NOCCA grad — curates the Stretch Music Festival in New York.
Tags: Christian Scott, Image