Friday, February 17, 2017

Music & Nightlife

Christian Scott returns with "The Reckoning"

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Trumpeter and composer Christian Scott releases Ruler Rebel, his follow up to 2015's masterful Stretch Music, in March. The album is the first in his Centennial Trilogy, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first jazz recordings while serving as a meditation on the past century's social and political realities, from mass incarceration and the prison-industrial complex to xenophobia, climate change, gender equality and the rise of neofascism "and the return of the Demagogue."

Ruler Rebel combines his jazz-informed "stretch" music with his ongoing experiments in trap while rooting in West African and "New Orleanian Afro-Native American" sounds. Listen to the somber instrumental "The Reckoning" below.

This weekend, Scott — a New Orleans native and NOCCA grad — curates the Stretch Music Festival in New York.

