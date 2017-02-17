Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:31 PM

Washboard Chaz and Alex McMurray in Shotgun Boogie
  • Washboard Chaz and Alex McMurray in Shotgun Boogie

Shotgun Boogie is a new 12-part documentary web series spotlighting the people and culture of New Orleans from the perspective of Italian filmmaker Michele Boreggi, who — by his own admission at the start of episode one — "couldn't stand it" when he first arrived. The series focuses on local musicians ranging from Washboard Chaz to Ellis Marsalis and relies heavily on interviews conducted in the musicians' homes. The first episode is currently available for streaming, and episode two arrives on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Released episodes can viewed anytime for free via the series' web site or Facebook page.

