Friday, February 17, 2017

Events & Festivals / Mardi Gras

Excalibur and Athena cancel Friday night parades

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge A float rolls in a parade on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. - WIKICOMMONS/CPL/ JOSEPH KARWICK
  • WIKICOMMONS/CPL/ JOSEPH KARWICK
  • A float rolls in a parade on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

The krewes of Excalibur and Athena have cancelled their parades scheduled for Friday night on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route in Metairie. Excalibur will parade Friday, Feb. 24 following the Krewe of Centurions. Athena is looking for a time to reschedule its parade.

As of 2 p.m., the krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra were still scheduled to parade in New Orleans, according to an official from Cleopatra.

Organizers of the Family Gras festival say that it's still on for tonight.

