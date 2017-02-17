Friday, February 17, 2017
Excalibur and Athena cancel Friday night parades
The krewes of Excalibur and Athena have cancelled their parades scheduled for Friday night on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route in Metairie. Excalibur will parade Friday, Feb. 24 following the Krewe of Centurions. Athena is looking for a time to reschedule its parade.
As of 2 p.m., the krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra were still scheduled to parade in New Orleans, according to an official from Cleopatra.
Organizers of the Family Gras festival
say that it's still on for tonight.
