Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours

The Nix branch on S. Carrollton Ave. will reopen March 6.
The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page
.
It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and general infrastructure. Nix also will have new landscaping and lighting when it reopens.
Hours will remain the same: opening at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, with closure at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Some NOPL branches will be keeping irregular hours during Carnival season; here's a chart of which libraries are open when.
