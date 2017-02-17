Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge The Nix branch on S. Carrollton Ave. will reopen March 6. - CREATIVE COMMONS/INFROGMATION OF NEW ORLEANS
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/INFROGMATION OF NEW ORLEANS
  • The Nix branch on S. Carrollton Ave. will reopen March 6.
The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page.

It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and general infrastructure. Nix also will have new landscaping and lighting when it reopens.

Hours will remain the same: opening at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, with closure at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Some NOPL branches will be keeping irregular hours during Carnival season; here's a chart of which libraries are open when.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-17_at_3.41.18_pm.png


