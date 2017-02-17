The Damned celebrates debut LP anniversary with world tour

Propelled by the single “New Rose," which premiered Oct. 22, 1976, The Damned's 1977 debut album Damned Damned Damned was released Feb. 18, 1977, beating the Sex Pistols' Never Mind The Bollocks... by a few months as the first-ever full-length release from a U.K. punk band. The album was produced by Nick Lowe, who helmed the sessions in a sprinted 10-day pace matching the band's manic, irreverent rock 'n' roll.
To celebrate the album's 40th anniversary, the band hits the road on a world tour stopping in New Orleans this spring. The band — featuring original members David Vanian and Captain Sensible (Raymond Burns) with Monty Oxymoron and Andrew "Pinch" Pinching with bassist Stu West — performs at the House of Blues May 16. The Bellrays open. Tickets are $23.
The album also has been reissued with extended liner notes, out Feb. 18. The band plans to record its first album since 2008 later this year.