Friday, February 17, 2017

A&E / Art / News & Politics / Donald Trump

The Front hosts "Not My President's Day" party Feb. 20

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge "Undiez," by guest artist Artemis Antippas.
Presidents' Day honors currency stalwarts George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but it's also a good day to think about American traditions — like, say, protesting in the face of obvious injustice. In that spirit, The Front hosts a "Not My President's Day" party responding to the contentious political climate.

That evening, the gallery and the Bad Hombres and Nasty Women Performance Network host improvisational performances, puppetry, political art and more at a gathering where artists and participants can discuss activism and protest. The event is a local version of the political engagement seen at galleries large and small nationwide, such as the Museum of Modern Art's pointed display of artists' works from countries affected by President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

The party is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20. Costumes are encouraged and admission is free.

