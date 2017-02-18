Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Events & Festivals / Mardi Gras / Parades

Krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Ferret paraded Saturday in Uptown

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge Xavier Prep marched in the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade. - ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • Xavier Prep marched in the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade.

The Krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret paraded in Uptown on Saturday afternoon.

click to enlarge Darry "Dancingman 504" Young leads the Krewe of Freret. - ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • Darry "Dancingman 504" Young leads the Krewe of Freret.

For its 42nd parade, the Krewe of Pontchartrain featured a local favorite: food. The po-boy was the star and each ﬂoat named and featured a different type. Choctaw celebrated aesthetics with the theme “A Thing of Beauty.” Krewe members dressed in costumes imitating Native American garb. Floats included “The Beauty of Carnival,” which represented Carnival season with 3-D music notes and ﬂowers as props and with rainbows and vinyl records painted on the sides of the float. The Krewe of Freret paraded with the theme “Go Forth and Prosper,” with ﬂoats playing off the term “fourth,” for the krewe's fourth parade. The parade was led by the tireless dancing of the grand marshal emeritus and local icon, Darryl “Dancingman504” Young. Floats playing off the “fourth” theme included “Justice Four All,” which featured a large three dimensional statue of Lady Justice and “Go Fourth on the River.” The krewe supports the Son of a Saint foundation, and one float featured riders from the group.

click to enlarge Princess Choctaw greets crowds on St. Charles Avenue. - ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
  • Princess Choctaw greets crowds on St. Charles Avenue.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation