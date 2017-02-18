Krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Ferret paraded Saturday in Uptown

click to enlarge ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER

Xavier Prep marched in the Krewe of Pontchartrain parade.

Darry "Dancingman 504" Young leads the Krewe of Freret.

Princess Choctaw greets crowds on St. Charles Avenue.

The Krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret paraded in Uptown on Saturday afternoon.For its 42nd parade, the Krewe of Pontchartrain featured a local favorite: food. The po-boy was the star and each ﬂoat named and featured a different type. Choctaw celebrated aesthetics with the theme “A Thing of Beauty.” Krewe members dressed in costumes imitating Native American garb. Floats included “The Beauty of Carnival,” which represented Carnival season with 3-D music notes and ﬂowers as props and with rainbows and vinyl records painted on the sides of the float. The Krewe of Freret paraded with the theme “Go Forth and Prosper,” with ﬂoats playing off the term “fourth,” for the krewe's fourth parade. The parade was led by the tireless dancing of the grand marshal emeritus and local icon, Darryl “Dancingman504” Young. Floats playing off the “fourth” theme included “Justice Four All,” which featured a large three dimensional statue of Lady Justice and “Go Fourth on the River.” The krewe supports the Son of a Saint foundation, and one float featured riders from the group.