Oshun and Cleopatra parades roll in Uptown

The Krewe of Cleopatra rolls in Uptown.

The Oshun parade rolled before heavy rains started.

Cleopatra riders tossed a wide array of beads and throws.

A group of baby dolls marched in the Oshun parade.

click to enlarge

The Krewes of Oshun and Cleopatra paraded Friday night in Uptown on a rainy kickoff to Carnival. Both Metairie krewes scheduled to parade Friday were postponed.Both parades moved their start times up by 30 minutes. The bands of St Mary's Academy, Martin Luther King Jr. Charter High School, Langston Hughes Academy and Cohen High School all were able to get on the route and play a song before it started to rain on the Oshun parade. Many groups donned plastic ponchos as the rain became heavier, and at least one band decided not to continue with the parade,Oshun's theme was dedicated to mythical creatures, and brightly painted floats depicted a mermaid, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and the signature Pegasus float. The procession also included a walking baby dolls group.The Krewe of Cleopatra was not deterred by heavy rains, and its riders tossed a wide array of throws, including lighted rainbow-colored batons, wands with dice, plastic sunglasses, 3-D image cups featuring Cleopatra and more, The theme was dedicated to Las Vegas casinos, and floats were named for the Paris with a tiny Eiffel Tour and Hard Rock with guitar on the from of the float. Other famous current and former casinos included the Rio, Ballys, MGM Grand, Ftizgerald's, Orleans, Luxor and others.The procession was led by St. Augustine Marching 100 and Roots of Music, and other bands included Belle Chasse High School, John Ehret High School, Lake Area New Tech Early College High School, Helen Cox High School, Archbishop Shaw High School.There also were numerous marching clubs, including Disco Amigos, Oui Dats, Muff-A-Lottas, Sirens, Pussyfooters, Rolling Elvi, Krewe des Fleurs and others. The all-woman rock band Pink Slip also rode. Most riders and marching participants seemed to be in high spirits despite heavy rains. Many parade watchers on Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street braved the elements to catch beads and throws.