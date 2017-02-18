"Rock Against Racism" concert to benefit SPLC

click to enlarge
More than a dozen New Orleans artists join a Rock Against Racism concert to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights protections and classifying hate groups.
The event is 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at The Willow (8200 Willow St.). Performers include the Bad Hombre Band, The Tom Worrell House Band feat. Joe Cabral, and Doug Garrison, Alex McMurray, Leslie Smith, JD Hill, Claude Bryant and the AllStars, Carlo Nuccio, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Joe Krown, Mason Ruffner, Michael O'Hara (The Sheik), Brad Orgeron and David Treadaway, Chuck Perkins, The Jerk Offisers, Da Truth Brass Band, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and others.
The concert is organized by The Willow's Jimmy Anselmo and Nuccio and Worrell and co-sponsored by WHIV-FM. Rob Steinberg is the emcee. Tickets are $20
; organizers expect to donate at least 95 percent of ticket sales to the SPLC.