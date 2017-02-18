Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Events & Festivals / Mardi Gras / Parades

’tit Rex parades in Marigny

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge circus.jpg

New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ”tit Rex chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump. In one dark vision, Lady Liberty slept with her head in an oven. In another, titled "Tyrant-asaurus Wrex," an orange dinosaur stood atop the White House next to a massive crane with a swinging wrecking ball. The float creators distributed as throws: free tickets to the future, tiny flags and orange golf balls with a yell mop of hair combed over the top.

click to enlarge tyrnat.jpg
click to enlarge yenni.jpg
There were other political topics. Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni was featured on a float titled "My first sleep away camp," and little figures held up underwear.
click to enlarge ritz.jpg
There also were nonpolitical floats. A garden bed of red poppies was a simple and pretty float. There was a float made to look like an inexpensive hotel on Tulane Avenue. One float featuring a cryogenic deep freeze had a dinosaur in a clear jar with wires and machines attached.
click to enlarge Tiny spectators wait for the ”tit Rex parade.
  • Tiny spectators wait for the ”tit Rex parade.
But Trump was the star of the parade. One float depicted a Ritz hotel room in which a tiny naked Trump watched two women on a bed while Vladimir Putin took photos. 
The procession included four bands and it made its way from St. Roch Market around the Marigny to AllWays Lounge.

click to enlarge Panorama Brass Band marches in the ”tit Rex parade.
  • Panorama Brass Band marches in the ”tit Rex parade.

click to enlarge queen.jpg
click to enlarge hardplace.jpg

