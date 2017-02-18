’tit Rex parades in Marigny

click to enlarge
New Orleans' smallest parade may not have had many tiny hands clapping. The krewe of ”tit Rex
chose a theme about taking a nap, but many floats depicted nightmares, many of them featuring President Donald Trump. In one dark vision, Lady Liberty slept with her head in an oven. In another, titled "Tyrant-asaurus Wrex," an orange dinosaur stood atop the White House next to a massive crane with a swinging wrecking ball. The float creators distributed as throws: free tickets to the future, tiny flags and orange golf balls with a yell mop of hair combed over the top.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
There were other political topics. Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni was featured on a float titled "My first sleep away camp," and little figures held up underwear.
click to enlarge
There also were nonpolitical floats. A garden bed of red poppies was a simple and pretty float. There was a float made to look like an inexpensive hotel on Tulane Avenue. One float featuring a cryogenic deep freeze had a dinosaur in a clear jar with wires and machines attached.
click to enlarge
-
Tiny spectators wait for the ”tit Rex parade.
But Trump was the star of the parade. One float depicted a Ritz hotel room in which a tiny naked Trump watched two women on a bed while Vladimir Putin took photos.
The procession included four bands and it made its way from St. Roch Market around the Marigny to AllWays Lounge.
click to enlarge
-
Panorama Brass Band marches in the ”tit Rex parade.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge