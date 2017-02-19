Sunday, February 19, 2017
Ahoy, Barkus: pups parade the French Quarter Feb. 19
By Alex Woodward
on Sun, Feb 19, 2017 at 5:30 PM
King Maximilian
A drum major with the "St. Pawgustine Marching Band."
and Queen Athena
led a procession of dukes, maids and past royalty — all of them dogs — as the Krewe of Barkus presented its 2017 parade in the French Quarter Feb. 19.
Human-powered wagons and strollers were decked out as pirate ships, and dogs masked as pin-striped and hook-wearing pirates, rainbow-colored parrots, plush sharks and other aquatic animals to fit into this year's theme, "Pirates of the Crescent City: Barkus Tells Tales of Jean Lafleabag."
Several brass bands squeezed into the march between dozens of pets and their people counterparts, including dancers from the Organ Grinders and Disco Amigos, while canine members of The St. Pawgustine Marching Band strapped up with brass and woodwinds.
