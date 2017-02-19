Chewbacchus paraded Saturday in Marigny and Bywater

click to enlarge A krewe of space vikings pushed a massive bull in the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade.

click to enlarge The Noisician Coalition combine electronic distortion and percussion.

The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus' Revel Alliance parade was a big tent for science fiction fans and Carnival and costuming enthusiasts. A seemingly endless stream of subkrewes celebrated all things, especially Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, in a two-hour long procession snaking around Frenchmen Street and down St. Claude Avenue.There were Star Wars marching groups including the Leijorettes, Death Star Steppers, a galactic senate contingent and the "Sith Happens Jedi Council." The Krewe of Bon Tauntaun Roule featured three men riding plush versions of the snow lizards from the beginning ofKrewe members dressed as every imaginablecharacter — major or bit role — in the saga, and many of the films' vehicles were recreated, perched on top of everything from wagons to convertibles — sand cruiser to imperial cruiser. Early in the parade, a trailer carried the "Storm Pooper" port-o-let.Chewbacchus is unendingly inclusive and creative. There were large-brained aliens, Smurfs, Na'vi women from, the Rolling Elliotts from, the Krewe of the Living Dead, unicorns, and a group costuming ascalling "Bring out your dead" while handing out dead bodies (blowup doll carcasses), A group of 50 women dressed as Wonder Woman, and one of them rode a bicycle converted into an invisible plane. A krewe of ninjas performed a dance routine with lighted blue swords. The Back to the Fuchsia group had a pink cardboard Delorean. And agroup featured members running in wild circles around their float.Interspersed throughout the procession were individuals and small groups, including Carnival Lecter instead of Hannibal Lecter. A man dressed as Saturn Night Fever wore a disco ball head with surrounding yellow rings. One woman wore a beer keg costume and waved a red lightsaber.Several groups has costumes inspired by king cakes. One woman pushed a stroller labeled Rosemary's King Cake Baby.There were several brass bands and the Noisician Coalition provided distortion and drumming. The Brazilian Batebunda group marched as well.There were multiple rolling bars, including the Bar2-D2, Barship Enterprise and coolers disguised as Star War vehicles.