Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla parade in Uptown

The St. Augustine Marching 100 led the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade.

The Pussyfooters marched in the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale parade.

The captain of the Krewe of Carrollton rode on horseback.

Anita Bryant was featured on a float in the King Arthur parade.

The king's float of the Krewe of Alla.



Sunday was busy on the Uptown parade route, as floats, themes and guests included everything from Monty Python quotes to guest riding nuns and NBA moms to military veterans and many of the area's school marching bands. The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale kicked off the procession on Napoleon Avenue at 11 a.m. and was followed by the krewes of Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla on the slightly longer route starting at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street.Mothers of NBA all-stars, in town for the league's all-star game Sunday night, rode on one of the first floats in the Femme Fatale parade. They were soon followed by nuns from the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, who each wore a T-shirt with an inspirational message or statement of devotion.Femme Fatale's parade featured several bands at the front, including St. Augustine's Marching 100, Carmouche Performing Arts Academy, St, Katherine Drexel Prep and McDonogh 35 High School. The theme featured popular games, such as LEGOs, Clue, Monopoly and Candyland. There were dramatic props on the Angry Birds and Rock'em Sock'Em Robots floats. The Hungry Hungry Hippos float looks like it has seen too many parades and needs refurbishing.The procession also included the Pussyfooters, baby dolls and a group from Ashe Cultural Arts Center that is raising awareness about violence against women.Jesuit High School and Chalmette High School's marching bands were at the front of the Carrollton parade, which had a musical theme, "Carrollton Jukebox." The KISS float named "Beth" as its hit. "Bunny Hop," isn't a jukebox tune, but the float was highlighted by riders in silver outfits with tall bunny ears. Also enjoying the music were the 610 Stompers, who danced to the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" and Hall and Oates' "You Make My Dreams Come True," and the band from Christian Brothers School played Queen's "We Will Rock You." The Rolling Elvi were followed by a trailer full of Priscillas and the theme float for "Jailhouse Rock" with a large bust of Elvis. On many floats, rider costumes matched the float title, as in the Fred Flintstone outfits (orange fur, blue ties) on the riders on the "Meet the Flintstones" float.King Arthur's parade took its celebration of its 40th anniversary in an odd direction. Many floats featured disco and dancing themes. But the float titles were mostly quotes from(1975). The krewe was founded in 1977, and many of the disco tunes were from that era. The matching of music and ’70s stuff to movie quotes was an amusing exercise. A float with ABBA on it had the title, "We're the knights of the round table. We dance whenever we're able." A float with a massive mirrored disco ball had the quote "Well on second thought, let's not go to Camelot. It is a silly place." On the surreal side was a float titled "How do you know she's a witch?" It featured two trailers — one with Lady Gaga on it, and one was painted with Anita Bryant from her Florida orange juice promotions.King Arthur included bands from Arthur Ashe Charter School, Warren Easton Charter High School, Grace King High School. Marching groups included the Nola Nyxettes, Roux La La, Dames de Perlage, and the Red Hot Dancing Queens from Cincinnati, Ohio.King Arthur throws included king's hats, beach balls and all sorts of stuffed animals.Alla's parade celebrated the theme "Through the eyes of a Child," which was illustrated with trips to the zoo, the idea of exploring space, fairy tales and more. The krewe also features a float manned by The Legion of Mars, a group dedicated to assisting military veterans. A couple of floats seemed to combine the two, such as a float for the game "Battleship" and one for "Playing War," and riders on many floats tossed beads with Legion of Mars on them. Other throws included dog tags and underwear featuring the stars and stripes.Alla had a full lineup of bands, including George Washington Carver Junior and Senior High School, John Ehret High School, Lake Area High School, Brother Martin High School, Archbishop Shaw High School, West Jefferson High School and others.The parade also included the Krewe of AWE, a group that promotes awareness about saving elephants from extinction.