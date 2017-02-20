Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, February 20, 2017

Mardi Gras

Endymion space-saving: 6 days and counting

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge RESERVED FOR SEMINARIANS who need a lot of room.
  • RESERVED FOR SEMINARIANS who need a lot of room.

Ahoy! It's six days until the Krewe of Endymion rolls, and over the weekend Endymion-goers calculated enfilade and defilade, established new bunkers and laid claim to even more space on the Mid-City route.

What's new since last we checked? A major spread of operations to prime real estate on N. Carrollton Avenue (by the Lafitte Greenway) and the deployment of stakes, tape, tarps and other instruments of engagement on the public right-of-way. ...
click to enlarge No parking on this stretch of Orleans Avenue — all week.
  • No parking on this stretch of Orleans Avenue — all week.
click to enlarge ... a LOT of room.
  • ... a LOT of room.
click to enlarge SSSS UUUU.
  • SSSS UUUU.
click to enlarge F F F.
  • F F F.
click to enlarge LO? O7? Who knows.
  • LO? O7? Who knows.
click to enlarge Probably not Mike the Tiger. Probably.
  • Probably not Mike the Tiger. Probably.
click to enlarge When spray paint isn't enough, add tape.
  • When spray paint isn't enough, add tape.
click to enlarge Somebody's planning a BBQ.
  • Somebody's planning a BBQ.
click to enlarge Krewe of MAX — max fun!
  • Krewe of MAX — max fun!


