Endymion space-saving: 6 days and counting

Ahoy! It's six days until the Krewe of Endymion rolls, and over the weekend Endymion-goers calculated enfilade and defilade, established new bunkers and laid claim to even more space on the Mid-City route.
What's new since last we checked? A major spread of operations to prime real estate on N. Carrollton Avenue (by the Lafitte Greenway) and the deployment of stakes, tape, tarps and other instruments of engagement on the public right-of-way. ...
No parking on this stretch of Orleans Avenue — all week.