Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown

click to enlarge
-
ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
-
The Landry-Walker High School band marches in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade.
The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night.
The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme “A Knight at the Tonys.” Some of the Knights’ ﬂoats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including “The Mystery (Hope you have a VeNice night)” and “Kooza (Who are those masked men),” with 3-D sculptures at the front of the ﬂoats.
click to enlarge
-
ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
-
The Pygmalion parade featured a panda float.
Pygmalion rolled with the theme “A Journey to the Jade Empire.” Each ﬂoat represented some element Chinese culture. There was a giant panda, “The Budda Belly” and the “Peking Opera.” “The Giant Panda” ﬂoat featured a sculpture of a panda seated among bamboo stalks, The Chinese zodiac's “Year of the Rooster” ﬂoat featured a massive rooster. Marching bands from Landry Walker High School and McDonough 35 High School performed.
click to enlarge
-
ZACH BRIEN/UPTOWN MESSENGER
-
Bruce William Clement served as king of the Krewe of Sparta.
