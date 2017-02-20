Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, February 20, 2017

Y@ Speak: Hey now, you're an all star. Guy Fieri? Pa-rades.

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 4:32 PM

As the corporate-branded fog over the French Quarter begins to clear, we find a graveyard of Popeyes boxes, broken beads and daiquiri-clutching partiers waking from the peaceful slumber that follows a week of near-belligerence to news that Boogie is coming to New Orleans. Also this week: The Hoy Boys reunite... with Guy Fieri, and Master P transcends incredible levels of petty over the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl.


