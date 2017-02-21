Brewsday Tuesday: Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre are close to opening

click to enlarge
-
Nora McGunnigle
-
Parleaux Beer Lab will open in Bywater.
Just off Frenchmen Street, the compact brewery and taproom Brieux Carre
(2115 Decatur St., 504-304-4242) features a cozy bar area with 12 taps and there is a beer garden in back.
Owner Robert Bostick, head brewer Taylor Pellerin, investors and friends built the brewery, from hand-mixing concrete and digging drainage trenches to creating the bar top from a tree they found near Bogue Falaya. Local brewhouse fabricator Craft Kettle made the brewing equipment.
“Literally everything in here has a story behind it,” Bostick says.
Both Brieux Carre and Parleaux Beer Lab in Bywater are awaiting permits from the city and the state. They’ll be able to brew and serve beer within weeks of receiving them.
At Brieux Carre, Bostick and Pellerin have been working on brewing recipes, including easy-drinking brews such as the Breaux Carre Helles and Brieux Tang Cream Ale, as well as more adventurous styles like Pomeranian Imperial Saison.
In Bywater between The Joint and Bacchanal, shades of blue, green and teal decorate Parleaux Beer Lab
(4224 Royal St.). The renovated building was full of junk when Eric and Leah Jensen purchased it for their brewery and taproom, and they repurposed much of what is inside the brewery today.
Brewing equipment lines two walls of the taproom.
“I love drinking with the equipment,” Eric says.
Eric built the cooler, bar area and tap system. In the restrooms, he used reclaimed wood for stalls and doors.
Parleaux's outdoor space is lined with fruit trees. One old shipping container provides storage space and another has been stripped to its frame and painted bright green and will be used for seating.