Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Special election for Troy Brown's vacated Senate seat set for April 29
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 12:23 PM
click to enlarge
-
Louisiana Senate President John Alario.
Since Troy Brown stepped down last week
as state Senator from District 2 (covering parts of several parishes south of Baton Rouge), the seat is empty heading into the regular legislative session that begins in April. Today Louisiana Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, called a special election to fill the District 2 seat.
Qualifying will be held March 15-17, and the election will be April 29. Should a runoff be needed, it will be held May 27.
In the year and a half before his resignation, Brown, D-Napoleonville, pleaded no contest to charges involving physical abuse of his wife and another woman described as a "side friend" during two separate incidents. Until last week, Brown had vowed to stay in office, despite competing resolutions in the Senate calling for his expulsion and suspension
.
Tags: Troy Brown, John Alario, District 2, Louisiana legislature, Image