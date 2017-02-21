Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Baton Rouge / Elections / News & Politics

Special election for Troy Brown's vacated Senate seat set for April 29

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Louisiana Senate President John Alario.
  • Louisiana Senate President John Alario.
Since Troy Brown stepped down last week as state Senator from District 2 (covering parts of several parishes south of Baton Rouge), the seat is empty heading into the regular legislative session that begins in April. Today Louisiana Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, called a special election to fill the District 2 seat.

Qualifying will be held March 15-17, and the election will be April 29. Should a runoff be needed, it will be held May 27.

In the year and a half before his resignation, Brown, D-Napoleonville, pleaded no contest to charges involving physical abuse of his wife and another woman described as a "side friend" during two separate incidents. Until last week, Brown had vowed to stay in office, despite competing resolutions in the Senate calling for his expulsion and suspension.

