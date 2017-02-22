Carl Schaubhut’s DTB to open on Oak Street in Spring

click to enlarge
Chefs Carl Schaubhut and Jacob Hammel will open DTB restaurant on Oak Street this spring.
The proprietor of Northshore bao and frozen drink hub Bacobar
has a new restaurant in the works. Chef Carl Schaubhut will open DTB
at 8201 Oak St., next to the newly opened grocery store Simone's Market.
Schaubhut, a veteran of Commander’s Palace and former executive chef at Cafe Adelaide, opened the Latin- and Asian-inspired street food concept in Covington with fellow Commander’s alum Jean-Pierre Guidry in early 2016. DTB stands for "Down the Bayou," and the concept is much closer to home for Schaubhut, influenced by his Cajun roots and childhood in Des Allemands.
The menu is being developed by Schaubhut and chef de cuisine Jacob Hammel, another Commander’s alum. It will focus on “modern interpretations of Southern Louisiana’s coastal cuisine,” according to a news release. The statement also refers to the “spirit of shareable dining.”
Menu items include crawfish boiled chips, which are tempura-fried red bliss potato slices served with lemon marmalade, popcorn crema and an herb salad. Vegan mushroom boudin balls feature three types of mushrooms, charred eggplant, Louisiana jasmine rice and smoked tofu mayonnaise. Crawfish bread will be made with pate a choux
mini-loaves stuffed with crawfish tails and green chili fonduta and will be served with a seasonal pickle chow-chow.
The beverage director is Lu Brow. She designed drinks for the Commander’s Palace and its sister restaurants, Brennan’s and Bacobar.
Drinks include a Brown Butter Old Fashioned made with brown butter washed bourbon, bitters, satsuma and cherries. The Louisiana cocktail includes sassafras-infused rye whiskey, Peychaud’s bitters, amaro and a pecan oil drizzle. Fire on the Bayou is made with Magnolia vodka, Lillet, citrus and house-made pepper jelly and served as a shot alongside a pony beer.
