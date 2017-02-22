Krewe of Muses introduces rubber duck floats

click to enlarge
Members of the Krewe of Muses have tossed rubber ducks to parade spectators for years. The krewe hopes to supersize the ducks' popularity with a new signature float, which will debut on the Uptown parade route Thursday night
"The rubber ducks have been really popular," said krewe captain Staci Rosenberg. "So many women (in the krewe) have young kids, we thought this would be popular with families."
Muses joins a small group of superkrewes that field multi-trailer floats in their parades. Orpheus has the Smokey Mary train float and Leviathan. Endymion introduced its nine-trailer Pontchartrain Beach float in 2013. Muses' ducks feature one larger mother duck and three smaller ducks. They will be hitched to the krewe's signature bathtub float, and the entire chain is 160 feet long. The mother duck will carry 14 riders, and each of the smaller ducks will carry 10.
Kern Studios President Barry Kern and Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg on the krewe's new duck float.
Muses will toss a new rubber duck as well as blinky duck beads, a lighted duck pen and other throws.
Kern Studios
built the ducks with fiberglass molds created with the help of a robotic arm that carves styrofoam. Kern acquired the robot in 2016. It was installed on Bacchus Sunday, one of the only days the studio is empty, Kern Studios President Barry Kern says.