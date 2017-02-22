Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Slideshow: Protesters, supporters at Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie
By Kevin Allman
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 3:05 PM
Congressional town hall meetings have become heaty affairs back home, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall today at the Jefferson Parish East Bank Regional Public Library is no exception. Several hundred people — mostly protesters — gathered outside starting at noon for the event, which was not scheduled to begin until 3:30 p.m.
Here are a few of the signs and people in the crowd.
