Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Bill Cassidy / Jefferson Parish / News & Politics

Slideshow: Protesters, supporters at Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 3:05 PM

screen_shot_2017-02-22_at_2.55.07_pm.png


Congressional town hall meetings have become heaty affairs back home, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall today at the Jefferson Parish East Bank Regional Public Library is no exception. Several hundred people — mostly protesters — gathered outside starting at noon for the event, which was not scheduled to begin until 3:30 p.m.

Here are a few of the signs and people in the crowd.

Slideshow
Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today
Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today

Scenes from Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie today


By Kevin Allman

Click to View 7 slides


Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of Bill Cassidy, town Hall

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kevin Allman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation