Wednesday at the Square announces 2017 dates, lineup

Cheryl Gerber
Irma Thomas will perform at the 2017 Wednesday at the Square concert series March 15.
The Young Leadership Council's annual Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square returns March 15-May 24. Admission is free.
Irma Thomas and Jamal Batiste open the series on March 15. The concerts run 11 weeks every Wednesday through May 24, and there also will be an event on Tuesday, May 2 with the Christian Scott Quintet.
The events run 5 p.m.-8 p.m. See the full lineup below.
March 15
— Irma Thomas and Jamal Batiste
March 22
— Amanda Shaw and Daria & The Hip Drops
March 29
— Marc Broussard and Kristin Diable
April 5
— George Porter Jr. and RumpleSTEELSkin
April 12
— Jon Cleary and John Papa Gros
April 19
— Big Sam's Funky Nation and Naughty Professor
April 26
— Flow Tribe and Robin Barnes
May 2
— Christian Scott Quintet and The Tipitina’s Interns
May 3
— Kermit Ruffins and Marcia Ball
May 10
— PJ Morton and Andrew Duhon
May 17
— Headliner TBA and Mia Borders
May 24
— Sweet Crude and Tank and the Bangas