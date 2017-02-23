Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Gambit TV: Entertainment picks Feb. 24-26

Gambit in-house music nerd Noah Bonaparte Pais stops by WWL-TV to share the meaning of "thrash metal" and talk about weekend picks, including a new ball at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Lundi Gras must-sees and more.


