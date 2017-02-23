Krewe of Nyx parades in Uptown

click to enlarge Katherine M. Johnson

Mystic Krewe of Nyx Captain, Julie Lea, leads the parade.

Katherine M. Johnson

A large disco ball heralded the Disco-themed float.

Katherine M. Johnson

The "Puff, the Magic Dragon" float didn't appear to fit with the dance-genre theme.

Katherine M. Johnson

The Landry-Walker College and Career Preparatory High School band played their renditions of popular hits.

Katherine M. Johnson

Krewe members threw light-up beads emblazoned with the 2017 parade theme, "Dancing the Night Away."

2,900 women and 42 floats strong, The Mystic Krewe of Nyx rolled uptown Wednesday night. The parade theme, "Dancing the Night Away," was fitting, since almost every float played music from different musical genres for the riders to dance to as the parade wound its way from Magazine and Jefferson to the Convention Center.Onlookers enjoyed the tunes on each float, and most were popular songs and dances that revelers recognized — the disco float blared 70s disco music, and the "Cupid Shuffle" float played (you guessed it) the 2007 hit, "Cupid Shuffle," probably spawning many group performances of the eponymous line dance. The "Lady Gaga" float was a huge hit, even more so due to her successful Super Bowl LI halftime show. Some of the musical allusions were less clear though, like the "Puff, the Magic Dragon float" — a reference to cannabis-induced dance moves? Also, that was possibly the least friendly-looking dragon to portray the autumn mist frolicking one from the song.Several dance troupes were interspersed throughout the floats, including Nyx's own Nyxettes, the Sirens, and the ubiquitous 610 Stompers. The procession of marching bands were led by Southern University's Jaguars playing their rendition of current hits, like Bruno Mars' "24K Magic." The cumulative talent and entertainment didn't make the parade drag though — floats, bands and dance groups moved through downtown at a perky clip, with the rear of the group reaching the Canal Street turn around 11:30 p.m.The krewe members were generous with throws as usual, showering crowds with cups, blinking beads and their signature hand-decorated purses. Not too shabby for a Wednesday night.