Thursday, February 23, 2017

Hollywood South / Hurricane Katrina / TV

Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge Matthew Broderick. - PHOTO BY DAVID SHANKBONE/CREATIVE COMMONS
  • PHOTO BY DAVID SHANKBONE/CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Matthew Broderick.

Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina, according to reports. Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening, who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco. The production, which will air in 2018 on FX, is set to begin filming in Louisiana later this year.

Brown now hosts a radio show based in Denver. He wrote a book based on his experiences at FEMA, Deadly Indifference, and had his ass handed to him on a plate by Stephen Colbert on a 2011 edition of The Colbert Report.

Heckuva job, Broderick!

