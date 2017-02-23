Thursday, February 23, 2017
Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina
By Kevin Allman
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 2:28 PM
PHOTO BY DAVID SHANKBONE/CREATIVE COMMONS
Matthew Broderick.
Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina
, according to reports
. Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening
, who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco. The production, which will air in 2018 on FX, is set to begin filming in Louisiana later this year.
Brown now hosts a radio show
based in Denver. He wrote a book based on his experiences at FEMA, Deadly Indifference
, and had his ass handed to him on a plate
by Stephen Colbert on a 2011 edition of The Colbert Report
.
Heckuva job, Broderick!
