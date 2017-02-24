Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

Events & Festivals / Mardi Gras / Parades

A peek at the Tucks parade Saturday in Uptown

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 3:36 PM

The Krewe of Tucks lets it all hang out in a fun, irreverent way. The krewe revels in potty humor, and its parade "Tucks Happens," beginning at noon Saturday on the Uptown route, celebrates local landmarks and institutions. A peek at its poo emoji, decorated plungers and other throws is after the jump.

Tucks throws decorated plungers and bath brushes, krewe logo toilet paper, beads, beer doozies, plush toys and much more.
