Friday, February 24, 2017

Backstreet Cultural Museum hosting Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras events

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 12:55 PM

Big Chief Bruce Sunpie Barnes & Northside Skull & Bone masker Ronald Lewis
  • Zada Johnson
  • Big Chief Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes & Northside Skull & Bone masker Ronald Lewis


Come out and celebrate Lundi Gras AND Mardi Gras in the Treme with events sponsored by the Backstreet Cultural Museum. They've got a second line (natch) as well as breakfast cocktails, food, music and revelry with the Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Indians and Baby Dolls.

KREWE OF RED BEANS AND RICE PARADE

2 p.m. MONDAY, FEB. 27

Start: Royal and Port streets. Up Royal Street to Esplanade Avenue. Right on Esplanade.

Stop: Buffa's Bar & Restaurant, corner of Esplanade and Burgundy Street. Continue on Esplanade to North Robertson Street. Left on North Robertson. Out N. Robertson.

Stop: Candle Light Lounge, 925 N. Robertson. (20 minute stop). U-turn to St. Philip Street. Right on St. Philip to Henriette Delille Street. Left on Henriette Delille.

Disband: Backstreet Cultural Museum, 1116 Henriette Delille St. The bands will play a couple of numbers and the party continues with a DJ.

Bands: The Treme Brass Band I and II

******************************************

Mardi Gras Day Carnival party at the Backstreet Cultural Museum Open House

7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28


Breakfast with the Northside Skull & Bone Gang from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with coffee and pastries.

Throughout the day there will be a DJ providing tunes with special appearances by the Mardi Gras Indians, Skeletons, Baby Dolls and revelers. Food and drinks will be sold.

Backstreet Cultural Museum
1116 Henriette Delille St.
New Orleans, LA 70116
504-606-4809
www.backstreetmuseum.org


Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.




