Chefs from Sac-A-Lait, Audubon Nature Institute host Sea to Table dinner March 9

On March 9, chefs from Sac-A-Lait and Audubon Nature Institute will team up to prepare a meal of sustainably caught Gulf seafood at the Audubon Aquarium Geaux Fish exhibit.
Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll of Sac-A-Lait
(1051 Annunciation St., 504-324- 3658) will team up with members of the Audubon Nature Institute
to host a Sea to Table dinner March 9.
The event, which will be held at the Audubon Aquarium Geaux Fish! exhibit, is designed to raise awareness of sustainable fishing practices in the Gulf and will benefit the Audubon Nature Institute Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries (G.U.L.F.) and Louisiana Sea Grant.
Chefs Alan Ehrich, of the Audubon Tea Room, and Thad Davis, of the Audubon Clubhouse, will join the Carrolls in preparing a coursed seafood dinner made with local, sustainably caught fish provided by Inland Seafood and Whole Foods Market. The dinner is 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., costs $40 and includes wine pairings.
During the dinner, guests will learn about sustainability efforts and fishing practices in the Gulf of Mexico and Whole Foods representatives will discuss the company’s sustainability efforts and ratings system. Both Whole Foods
and Inland Seafood
are advocates for better sustainability practices in the fishing industry and both ensure traceability of their fish from the boat to the table.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased here.