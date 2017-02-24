New Orleans bike share program extended through March

click to enlarge
After launching a "preview" of a citywide bike share program
at several kiosks in downtown New Orleans and in the Lower Garden District, the city is extending the program through March 31. It was set to end Feb. 23, after the NBA All-Star weekend and first week of Mardi Gras parades.
Riders need to download an app (search for "Social Bicycles"), register their information and select a payment plan. Riders can pay $15 for the whole period from now through March, allowing for up to an hour of riding per day. The hourly rate is $8 an hour, prorated by use.
The city will launch a citywide version of the bike share in the fall. It's funded through sponsorships, advertisements and rental fees.
According to the city, from Feb. 13-23, 128 people made 235 trips and logged more than 500 miles with an average of two miles per trip.
Here's a list of locations:
Basin and Bienville streets
501 Loyola Ave. (near the Hyatt)
Lafayette Square at Magazine Street
Decatur and Bienville streets (only through Feb. 28)
Baronne and Common streets (near the Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotel)
Decatur and Barracks streets (only through Feb. 28)
Magazine and Erato streets (beginning March 1)
Oretha Castle Haley and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards (beginning March 1)
1000 Tchoupitoulas St. (near Cochon
New Orleans Public Library (Main Branch, 219 Loyola Ave.)
Polymnia Street and St. Charles Avenue (near Avenue Pub)