28 people injured as truck crashes into Endymion crowd

As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people were injured when a pickup truck veered into the crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion's parade around 7 p.m. Feb. 25.At 9 p.m., tow trucks removed the truck and a white sedan from the intersection, covered in broken glass and parade trash. New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officials suspect the driver was intoxicated when the truck hit two cars then turned into the neutral ground and hit people in the crowd and a dump truck. NOPD arrested a suspect shortly after the crash.Twenty-one people were sent to area hospitals; five people are critically injured.The FBI also is aware of the "mass casualty incident," according to a statement from the FBI's New Orleans Division spokesperson Craig Betbeze. "We are currently working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to determine whether a federal violation has occurred."