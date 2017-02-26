Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Events & Festivals / Mardi Gras / Parades

N.O.M.T.O.C. paraded in Algiers

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 11:39 AM

The Queen of NO.M.T.O.C. waves to parade-watchers.
  • WILL COVIELLO
  • The Queen of NO.M.T.O.C. waves to parade-watchers.

N.O.M.T.O.C. (New Orleans Most Talked of Club) paraded in Algiers Saturday. The procession included Treme actor Lance Nichols and WDSU-TV anchor Casey Ferrand as guests and there were many local and visiting marching bands, as well as dance groups and horse riding clubs

The N.O.M.T.O.C. parade featured many floats celebrating disco, dancing and music from the 1970s.
  • WILL COVIELLO
  • The N.O.M.T.O.C. parade featured many floats celebrating disco, dancing and music from the 1970s.

The "Icons of the ’70s" theme focused primarily on dancing and music, and floats depicted bands and songs including The Jackson 5, Diana Ross' hit "Touch Me," Motown, Village People, ABBA and jazz. Other floats featured dances such as the hustle, electric slide and cupid shuffle. There were two floats celebrating New York hotspot Studio 54, and one had a huge disco ball, and the Saturday Night Fever float featured a likeness of John Travolta in a white suit. Other 70s references included a Star Wars float.

N.O.M.T.O.C. riders throw beads and toys to the crowd.
  • WILL COVIELLO
  • N.O.M.T.O.C. riders throw beads and toys to the crowd.

The parade featured a U.S. Marine Corps band and many local and visiting high school bands. Local school marching bands included Landry Walker High School, Edna Karr High School, McDonogh 32, Alice M. Harte Charter School, KIPP Central City Academy and Gretna Middle School and others. Shaw High School from Cleveland, Ohio, Towers High School from Decatur, Georgia and Central High School from Beaumont, Texas were among the visiting bands.

There were many horse riding clubs in the parade and many riders and spectators greeted one another, lending to the neighborhood feel of the event. But one thing all the horse groups lacked was any approach to cleaning up after their horses. Several horses left piles that were a huge nuisance to marching bands and dance groups that followed.

N.O.M.T.O.C.'s maids tossed beads to parade watchers.
  • WILL COVIELLO
  • N.O.M.T.O.C.'s maids tossed beads to parade watchers.

